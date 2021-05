NEW YORK – Luxury online marketplace 1stdibs has partnered with fashion designer Christian Siriano on his first furniture collection. “Interior design has always been a source of inspiration for many of my collections over the years,” said Siriano. “Because of my love for fabrics and textiles, this new endeavor was something I realized I was really passionate about and wanted to take one step further. I want to not only dress people in Siriano; I want them to live in a beautiful Siriano designed home.”