Ericom Wins Four Global InfoSec Awards at the 2021 RSA Conference

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 11 hours ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Ericom Software, a leader in secure web and application access solutions, today announced that it has received four 2021 Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards: Most Innovative in Anti Phishing, Best Product in Anti Phishing, Next-Gen in Deep Sea Phishing, and Cutting Edge in Micro-segmentation. Ericom Software is being recognized as an innovator in applying the concept of Zero Trust security to interactions with web and email and adding powerful identity-based microsegementation and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) security controls to VPNs and corporate networks.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
