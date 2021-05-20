Billy Porter Reveals 14-Year-Secret: He’s Been Living with HIV – ‘The Truth is the Healing’
*In a moving interview with The Hollywood Reporter, superstar Billy Porter bravely opens up about living with HIV for the past 14 years. While speaking with the outlet about his role as Pray Tell on the critically acclaimed, Peabody Award-winning series “Pose, ” — which also depicts a man living with HIV, reveals that he hid his diagnosis out of shame from friends, coworkers, as well as his mother but says he has a responsibility that now has him speaking out: “The truth is the healing.”eurweb.com