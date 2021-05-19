newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane County, WA

How to stop domestic violence in Spokane County: Local coalition lays out five-year plan

By Maggie Quinlan maggieq@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition unveiled its five-year plan to curb violence in the county Wednesday, and it’s a five-pronged approach. The coalition of community leaders collaborates with agencies including law enforcement, government officials, victim advocacy groups, treatment providers, school representatives and family organizations, according to the coalition’s website.

www.spokesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane County, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Education#Crime#Coalition Government#County Government#City Government#County Officials#Spokane County Sheriff#Latino#Spectrum Center#City Council#Providence#Multicare#Northernquest Resort#Spokane Employers#Victim Advocacy Groups#Government Officials#Community Groups#Community Leaders#Community Members#Law Enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Spokane County, WAPosted by
KREM2

Fake door-to-door COVID-19 testing reported in Spokane area

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fraudulent COVID-19 testing has been reported in Spokane County, according to local and state health officials. The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) wrote in a press release on Friday that reports to a hotline run by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) describe "unqualified individuals going door-to-door asking people to participate in a nasal swab test."
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Law and Justice Council recommends county split it in two

A council threatened with being disbanded has proposed a compromise in an attempt to maintain community voices in the examination of the legal system in Spokane County. The Spokane Regional Law and Justice Council on Wednesday voted 11-7 in favor of a proposal that would break the council into two separate groups.
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Spokane County COVID-19 numbers staying flat

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 83 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in Spokane County. County case counts have held relatively steady in recent weeks. Most parts of the Evergreen State are seeing infections decrease. Spokane County now had 43,767 COVID-19 cases and 627 deaths. There are 73 people hospitalized in...
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Candidates, gather your papers, it’s election filing week

Races for city councils and school boards and other local offices across Spokane County are beginning to take shape as the deadline nears for candidates to file for office. About 150 offices are up for election this year in Spokane County from the highly competitive (think Spokane City Council) to the ones unlikely to draw much interest (perhaps the Waverly Cemetery District board).
Spokane, WAPosted by
KREM2

Explaining Spokane’s high rentals and low supply

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local experts are calling Spokane’s housing situation a crisis, because of high prices and low vacancy rates. According to the Executive Director of Spokane’s Low-Income Housing Consortium, Ben Stuckart, apartment prices have increased 14% from 2020 to 2021. In just April of 2021, prices increased by 5%.
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Spokane COVID-19 case counts stay steady

Despite case counts declining elsewhere in the state, case counts in Spokane County still appear to be plateaued. The number of hospitalizations in the county has decreased this week. All county residents 12 years old and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available to book online...
Spokane County, WAwa.gov

Newman Lake public access to close May 19-21

SPOKANE – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) public water access site at Newman Lake in eastern Spokane County will close May 19 through 21 to allow Spokane County Public Works to treat the lake with a one-time application of alum (aluminum sulfate). Access to the site is required as a staging and loading area for a large tanker truck to transfer the alum to a barge that will then distribute it throughout the lake.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

The Dirt: Former Empire Dance Shop building to be converted into apartments

A building that formerly housed a longtime dance retailer could be converted into apartments, according to a permit application filed with the city last week. Casper, Wyoming-based Rad Space LLC, whose principal is Paul Williams, filed the application to change the building’s use from retail to multifamily. The conversion will make way for the Sherman Apartments, which will contain nine units spanning a total of 6,400 square feet at 131 S. Sherman St.
Washington StateThe Spokesman-Review

Washington records

Nicholas A. Henry and Mychael L. Tenwick, both of Spokane. Mychal R. Smith and Lyndsay M. Stapleton, both of Spokane. Trung T. Nguyen and Kimberly C. Callesto, both of Spokane Valley. Aaron M. Wittrock and Jessica M. Langdon, both of Spokane. Adam J. Bromley and Samantha M. Battin, both of...
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

STCU opens four more branches

After more than a year being closed to customers, Spokane Teachers Credit Union will reopen lobbies Monday at four branches – two in Spokane County and two in Coeur d’Alene. The South Valley and Qualchan branches are opening in Spokane County; and the branches in downtown Coeur d’Alene and the...
Washington StateThe Spokesman-Review

New jobless claims rise in the state, Spokane County

The number of new weekly jobless claims in the state and Spokane County increased last week, according to the Washington state Employment Security Department. Laid-off workers in the state filed 16,605 new jobless claims the week ending May 8, a 58% increase compared with 10,507 claims the week before, the department reported Thursday.
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

Spokane Regional Health District comments on preliminary investigation report on firing of former Spokane County Health Officer Bob Lutz

Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) Board Chair Mary Kuney issued the following statement after SRHD reviewed the preliminary investigation report. "To be clear, the SRHD Board, as stipulated by Washington law, and only the SRHD Board, terminated the employment of Dr. Bob Lutz with SRHD. Dr. Lutz could not have been terminated on October 29, because he continued to receive his full pay and benefits until termination by the SRHD Board on November 5, 2020. He was placed on administrative leave. As is the usual operating procedure for an employee placed on administrative leave, his access was removed when the leave commenced. Dr. Lutz remained on paid administrative leave for a week prior to his termination by the SRHD Board. In order to preserve the integrity of this process and in anticipation of litigation by Dr. Lutz, the SRHD Board does not believe that any further comment at this time would be appropriate."