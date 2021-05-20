Tributes Continue For Mollie Tibbetts As Her Alleged Killer Begins Trial

BROOKLYN, IOWA — This July 18th will mark three years since Mollie Tibbetts went missing on her evening jog here in her hometown of Brooklyn. Based on the numerous tributes and signs of remembrance it’s as if time has stood still ever since. “This is a very strong knit community and they are not going to forget and even if justice is served it will probably still haunt this town for quite a long time because she was an amazing woman,” said Brooklyn resident Jer Ridiout.