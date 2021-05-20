newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, IA

Tributes Continue For Mollie Tibbetts As Her Alleged Killer Begins Trial

By Justin Surrency
who13.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN, IOWA — This July 18th will mark three years since Mollie Tibbetts went missing on her evening jog here in her hometown of Brooklyn. Based on the numerous tributes and signs of remembrance it’s as if time has stood still ever since. “This is a very strong knit community and they are not going to forget and even if justice is served it will probably still haunt this town for quite a long time because she was an amazing woman,” said Brooklyn resident Jer Ridiout.

who13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Brooklyn, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Brooklyn, IA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mollie Tibbetts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#The Bgm High School#Jackson Street#Police#Remembrance#Ribbons#July#Justice#Nearby Hartwick#Countless Hours#Nearby Guernsey#Teal#Television#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Brooklyn, IAKCRG.com

Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI/KCRG) - Prosecutors warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a man charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Cristian Bahena Rivera faces a first-degree murder charge...
Iowa Stateabc7ny.com

Jury selection begins for man charged in Iowa college student's death

The murder trial of a Mexican farmworker accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who was attacked while out for an evening jog in 2018, began on Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the case that garnered national...
Brooklyn, IARadio Iowa

Trial starts for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in July, 2018

The first degree murder trial begins today for the man accused of attacking a 20-year-old woman as she went for a run in the eastern Iowa community of Brooklyn in July of 2018. Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s trial is being held in Davenport. Investigators say video shows Rivera’s vehicle following Mollie...
Brooklyn, IAwho13.com

Jury Selection for Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer Begins Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It’s been nearly three years since Mollie Tibbetts went missing and was found murdered. Starting Monday, a jury will finally be selected to determine the fate of her accused killer, Cristhian Rivera. Tibbetts was a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who grew up in Brooklyn. The trial...
Brooklyn, IAKCRG.com

The Disappearance and Death of Mollie Tibbetts: A Timeline

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - On the night of Wednesday, July 18, 2018, Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa, went for a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa and disappeared. A little more than a month later, Tibbetts was found in a cornfield and Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 24-year-old farmworker living in rural Poweshiek County, was arrested and charged with her murder after leading police to her body. On Monday, May 17th, jury selection will begin in Bahena Rivera’s trial in Davenport.
Iowa StateFox News

Mollie Tibbetts murder: Trial begins for Mexican national charged in killing of Iowa college student

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial for an undocumented immigrant charged with murdering 20-year-old Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Fairness issues are expected to be a concern in the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a Mexican national who had been working as a farmhand in the rural Poweshiek County area for several years when he allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death while she was out jogging in July, 2018 and hid her body.
Brooklyn, IAKCCI.com

What led to the arrest of Cristhian Bahena Rivera?

BROOKLYN, Iowa — The trial for the man accused of stabbing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts to death and dumping her body in a rural Poweshiek County cornfield in 2018 begins May 17. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Tibbetts' death. Tibbetts went missing while on a...
Brooklyn, IAKCCI.com

Rivera Trial: Jury selection expected to last two days

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Cristhian Bahena Rivera trial begins Monday with jury selection. Rivera accused of killing University of Iowa student, Mollie Tibbetts. Tibbetts was just 20 years old when she disappeared in July of 2018, while on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn. Prosecutors say Cristhian Bahena Rivera...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Iowa StateMiddletown Press

Man suspected of killing Iowa trooper pleads not guilty

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. Michael Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, was set to appear in court Monday on charges...
Iowa StateAmes Tribune

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.