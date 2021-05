When Atelier Mysterious Trilogy DX launched in April 2021 it came with loads of new content for all three games. New costumes, new playable characters, photo mode, and previous DLC are all bundled together. Perhaps the most intriguing new content is Nelke’s painting in Atelier Lydie & Suelle DX. The question I’ve seen most while diving through Reddit pondered whether or not Nelke’s painting makes her town building spin-off canon in the Atelier universe. Now, I may not be able to definitively answer that particular question (I personally believe it does) but I can tell you how to collect this painting for the gallery and what lurks within.