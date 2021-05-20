TalentLaunch Welcomes Helpmates Staffing Services to its Growing Network of Companies

Transforms Charge's Infrastructure Division by enhancing suite of world-class EV charging installation solutions for any type of electric vehicle. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of ANS Advanced Network Services ('ANS'), a turnkey provider of direct current (DC) power installation and telecommunications services, the company referenced in Charge's March 5, 2021 press release announcing the signing of a non-binding letter of intent. Completion of the transaction is subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to close before the end of the quarter ended June 30, 2020.