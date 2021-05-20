Beckett Announces Significant Expansion of Workforce as Industry Resurgence Continues

Expansion Significantly Increases Core Scientific’s Already Robust Hosting and Self-Mining Infrastructure. Core Scientific, the leader in customizable infrastructure and software solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, announced that it has expanded its footprint with its agreement to develop its sixth mining and colocation hosting facility in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to support nearly 3 exahash of computational power in the first phase. The new site enables the Company to increase its hosting and mining capabilities at scale and is expected to launch as early as November.