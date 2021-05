In a keynote conversation with Forrester analyst Laura Koetzle, Sudhakar Ramakrishna will get candid about the historic breach. Since the news broke in December, the name SolarWinds has become both a buzzword and cautionary tale everyone in the security industry continues to talk about it. It is to 2021 what Equifax was to 2017. So it's no surprise that a keynote discussion that places SolarWinds CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna in the hot seat is one of the most highly anticipated items on this week's RSA Conference 2021 agenda.