The VGK ended their 56-game season last night with a complete. 60-minute domination of the San Jose Sharks. The final score was 6-0. But the battle for the top spot in the Honda West Division is out of their hands. Yes, they still lead Colorado by 2 points and tonight’s final game for Colorado will determine if the VGK not only win the division, but also the President’s Trophy for the best record in the league. With a Colorado loss to the L.A. Kings, Vegas will accomplish these 2, which will assure them home ice for as long as they stay alive in this year’s playoffs. A win by Colorado will tie Vegas with 82 points apiece; Colorado owns the first tiebreaker with more regulation wins, which is currently at 34-30.