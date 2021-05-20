Flames' Joakim Nordstrom: Posts assist

Calgary Flames (22-25-3, 47 pts) - Winnipeg Jets (27-21-3, 58 pts) The Flames don’t have much of anything to play for as there are only six games left this season, but any time you can pad some stats and beat up on a struggling team you should absolutely do it. Enter the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets are in an absolute free fall at the worst possible time, but their early season success built them enough cushion so they can still make it into the playoffs when the regular season ends.