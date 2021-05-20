newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Flames' Joakim Nordstrom: Posts assist

CBS Sports
 9 hours ago

Nordstrom notched an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks. Nordstrom had the secondary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's first-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old Nordstrom started slow in 2020-21 -- all seven of his points came in his last 21 appearances. He added 92 hits, a plus-1 rating and 46 shots on net in 44 outings overall as a defensive-minded forward. It's the third time in the last four seasons he's missed the 10-point mark.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canucks#The Game#Hits#Time#Assist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

PREGAME | Green at Flames

Coach Green discusses Gadjovich, rotating the lineup, Pettersson and provides updates on injured players. Presented by The Province.
NHLchatsports.com

Flames To Host Floundering Jets

Calgary Flames (22-25-3, 47 pts) - Winnipeg Jets (27-21-3, 58 pts) The Flames don’t have much of anything to play for as there are only six games left this season, but any time you can pad some stats and beat up on a struggling team you should absolutely do it. Enter the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets are in an absolute free fall at the worst possible time, but their early season success built them enough cushion so they can still make it into the playoffs when the regular season ends.
NHLtodaysslapshot.com

All posts tagged “Calgary Flames”

NHL West — Conventional wisdom can be an interesting and tricky thing to tackle. The wisdom itself is considered conventional…. Pacific — The Calgary Flames weren’t supposed to be a playoff team. They were too young. They lost their…. From The Ice — Johnny Gaudreau Scores First Playoff Goal (GIF)
NHLflamesnation.ca

A snapshot of the Flames’ young defensemen

A lot of analysts, fans and onlookers had big expectations for the 2020-21 Calgary Flames, and one of the reasons was because of the team’s crop of young defensemen. But despite their promise, their young defenders collectively didn’t quite take the big steps many expected for them. Here’s a snapshot...
NHLflamesnation.ca

Post-Game: Jets set for playoffs, Flames not

On Wednesday evening, the Winnipeg Jets came into Calgary needing a win over the Flames to punch their ticket to the post-season. The Flames needed a regulation win to maintain any flicker of playoff hope. The Jets were poised, structured and opportunistic and the Flames were, well, not, in a 4-0 Jets win at the Saddledome.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Posts assist in win

Spezza managed an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. Spezza has been productive lately with a goal and six helpers in his last seven outings. The 37-year-old is up to 29 points, 77 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 51 games. It's been a mildly resurgent year for the veteran center -- he has a chance to reach the 30-point mark for the first time since 2016-17.
NHLthepost.on.ca

Game Night: Senators at Flames

Ottawa Senators (21-27-5) at Calgary Flames (22-26-3) March 7 – Ott 4, CGY 3 (SO) Heading into Saturday night’s action, the Flames and Senators were tied on points, with 47 apiece, although the Flames had played two fewer games. Neither team is making the playoffs, so technically a loss in Sunday’s game will only make their odds of getting a high draft pick that much better. That’s not going to affect anybody’s approach to the game, but it’s where we’re at.
NHLCBS Sports

Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Garners assist

Mangiapane recorded an assist and two hits in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators. Mangiapane set up Mikael Backlund's goal 17 seconds into the second period. The 25-year-old Mangiapane has performed fairly well in a middle-six role with 27 points, 82 shots on goal, 46 hits and a minus-5 rating in 52 outings.
NHLCBS Sports

Flames' Jacob Markstrom: No help in loss

Markstrom gave up four goals on 19 shots in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Jets. Markstrom and the Flames fell behind just 1:09 into the game on an Adam Lowry goal. After that, the Jets proved efficient with their chances, and Markstrom suffered his third loss in his last four starts. The Swede dropped to 18-19-2 with a 2.70 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 39 appearances. The Flames are off until Sunday versus the Senators, so Markstrom should be well-rested if he gets that start.
Norristown, PANHL

Flyers fan named 'Most Valuable Teacher,' wins grant check for school

Students of Norristown, Pa. school will benefit from $20,000 prize, presented by SAP. The votes are in and Donald Conaway is the MVT. That's not a mistake, Conaway, a 7th and 8th grade technology teacher at Eisenhower Science and Technology Leadership Academy in Norristown, Pa., was voted Most Valuable Teacher and took home a $20,000 donation for his school on behalf of SAP.
NHLNHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. JETS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie. With the Flames holding an optional morning skate today, tonight's projected lineup is based on the lines and pairings used in Tuesday's practice:. Lines. Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk. Andrew Mangiapane - Sean Monahan - Brett Ritchie. Milan Lucic -...
NHLchatsports.com

By the numbers: Flames mathematically eliminated

The Montreal Canadiens clinched the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division on Monday evening, earning one standings point in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Edmonton Oilers. With Montreal in, the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks are finally out. The Flames current sit fifth in the North...
NHLprohockeynews.com

Flames down Canucks, 4-1

In Calgary, the visiting Vancouver Canucks took a 1-0 lead in the first period off a goal from Matthew Highmore. “I just tried to get a stick on it,” Highmore said. “Honestly, I didn’t know it went in until I heard somebody scream. Just right place, right time. It was nice, just trying to play my game and help my linemates out.”
NHLCBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing Flames

Hellebuyck will guard the road goal during Wednesday's matchup with Calgary, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports. Hellebuyck has struggled recently, suffering five straight losses while posting an ugly 4.40 GAA and .860 save percentage. The 27-year-old netminder will try to get back on track in a road matchup with a middling Flames offense that's averaging 3.13 goals per game at home this campaign, 15th in the NHL.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes' Joakim Ryan reportedly in talks with Swedish team

It has been a tough season for Hurricanes defenseman Joakim Ryan. He cleared waivers in training camp and has spent the majority of the season on the taxi squad. As a result, he has suited up just seven times this season, three with Carolina and four with AHL Chicago. Not surprisingly, the pending unrestricted free agent is expected to head elsewhere for next season.
NHLCBS Sports

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Dishes pair of assists

Gaudreau registered two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks. Gaudreau notched the primary helpers on Rasmus Andersson's game-tying goal in the first period and Matthew Tkachuk's power-play tally in the third. With 17 points in his last 13 games, Gaudreau is on fire to end the season. The 27-year-old winger is at 44 points (19 tallies, 25 assists), 103 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 53 outings overall.
NHLNHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS

FLAMES (23-26-3) vs. CANUCKS (21-27-3) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (43) Goals - Johnny Gaudreau (19) Points - Brock Boeser (41) Goals - Boeser (20) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 19.4% (18th) / PK - 80.5% (13th) Canucks:. PP...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Joakim Soria: Loses Weaver's shutout

Soria allowed two runs on three hits in the eighth inning of Monday's 5-2 win over the Marlins. This was the second time in the last three outings (four overall) that Soria has allowed runs. The Diamondbacks are looking for him to be part of the end game -- if not as closer, then as an eighth-inning bridge to Stefan Crichton -- but he's allowed nine baserunners over 3.2 innings.
NHLCBS Sports

Flames' Nikita Nesterov: Chips in with assist

Nesterov recorded an assist and two shots on net in Thursdays' 4-1 win over the Canucks. Nesterov has played in seven of the Flames' last eight games after Noah Hanifin (shoulder) was ruled out for the year. The 28-year-old Nesterov hasn't done much on offense with four helpers, 33 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 37 outings. He's added 41 hits, 29 blocked shots and 18 PIM.
NHLchatsports.com

Post-Game: Flames remain mathematically alive after rout of Senators

The Calgary Flames had the schedule on their side on Sunday, playing an Ottawa Senators club that won in Winnipeg on Saturday and then travelled. The Flames scored early and often against their tired opponent, staying alive (technically) in the playoff race with a 6-1 victory over Ottawa. The rundown.