UCHealth Park operating at full capacity for Opening Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UCHealth Park announced Tuesday the stadium will be operating at full capacity.

That means Opening Day on May 22 will be at full capacity. According to the Rocky Mountain Vibes, that's 8,500 people. Additionally, fans are no longer required to wear masks.

Tickets are available for purchase starting Wednesday. Fans can select specific individual seats in the lower bowl sections, while the upper sections will remain general admission.

On Opening Day, the Vibes will take on Grand Junction.

For more information on tickets, click here.

