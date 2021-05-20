Flood Warning issued for Live Oak by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 02:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Live Oak The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Three Rivers affecting Live Oak County. For the Nueces River...including Cotulla, Tilden, Three Rivers, Mathis, Bluntzer, Calallen...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Nueces River Near Three Rivers. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.0 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 27.6 feet this evening,then begin to fall, dropping to below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Nueces River Three Rivers 25.0 17.0 Thu 1 am 26.8 19.7 10.7 8.9 10.4alerts.weather.gov