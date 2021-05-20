Flood Warning issued for Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Corpus Christi, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Jim Wells; Live Oak; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central San Patricio County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas South central Live Oak County in south central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 724 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midway, or 17 miles west of Mathis, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Westdale around 755 PM CDT. Orange Grove and Alfred-South La Paloma around 800 PM CDT. Sandia around 805 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pernitas Point and Lakeside. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 644 and 660. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH