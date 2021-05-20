newsbreak-logo
Live Oak County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Live Oak by NWS

 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 02:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Live Oak The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Three Rivers affecting Live Oak County. For the Nueces River...including Cotulla, Tilden, Three Rivers, Mathis, Bluntzer, Calallen...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Nueces River Near Three Rivers. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.0 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 27.6 feet this evening,then begin to fall, dropping to below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Nueces River Three Rivers 25.0 17.0 Thu 1 am 26.8 19.7 10.7 8.9 10.4

Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Live Oak A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN DUVAL NORTHWESTERN NUECES...WEST CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 1022 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Midway, or 16 miles north of Alice, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mathis, Orange Grove, Lake City, San Patricio, Midway, Lagarto, Alfred-South La Paloma, Westdale, Sandia, Tecalote, Alfred, Lakeside and Pernitas Point. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 30 and 34. US Highway 281 between mile markers 646 and 668. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Live Oak, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Corpus Christi, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Jim Wells; Live Oak; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central San Patricio County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas South central Live Oak County in south central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 724 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midway, or 17 miles west of Mathis, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Westdale around 755 PM CDT. Orange Grove and Alfred-South La Paloma around 800 PM CDT. Sandia around 805 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pernitas Point and Lakeside. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 644 and 660. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Wells, Live Oak, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Corpus Christi, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Jim Wells; Live Oak; San Patricio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midway, or 17 miles west of Mathis, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Westdale around 810 PM CDT. Orange Grove and Alfred around 820 PM CDT. Alfred-South La Paloma and Sandia around 825 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pernitas Point and Lakeside. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 644 and 660. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Live Oak County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Live Oak; McMullen The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central McMullen County in south central Texas West central Live Oak County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 538 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tilden, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central McMullen and west central Live Oak Counties. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 740 and 742. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jim Wells, Live Oak, McMullen, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Duval County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Southern Live Oak County in south central Texas Southeastern McMullen County in south central Texas Western San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 943 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alice, San Diego, Orange Grove, Lake City, Midway, Rancho De La Parita, Tecalote, Annarose, Clegg, Westdale, Alfred, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Rosita, Lagarto, Mount Lucas, Lake Alice and Pernitas Point. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Amargosa Creek, Palo Amarillo Creek, Leon Creek, Toro Creek, San Andreas Creek, Javalina Creek, Petronila Creek, Tecolote Creek, Ruces Creek, Leopard Branch, Hoffman Creek, El Caro Creek, Paisano Creek, San Fernando Creek, Sandy Hollow Creek, Tarancahuas Creek, Longoria Creek, Hill Creek, Nueces River, Gilden Creek, Chiltipin Creek, Javelin Creek, Lagarto Creek, Trinidad Creek, Rosita Creek, Quinta Creek, Elm Creek, San Diego Creek, Charquitas Creek, Lattas Creek, Agua Dulce Creek, Kentuck Creek, Resaca de Enmedio, Leopard Creek, Ramirena Creek, Botello Creek, Piedras Pintas Creek, Muerto Creek and Nopaleras Creek.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Duval, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL DUVAL WESTERN NUECES...NORTHWESTERN SAN PATRICIO...CENTRAL JIM WELLS SOUTHEASTERN LIVE OAK...NORTHWESTERN KLEBERG AND SOUTH CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES At 928 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lagarto to near Alice to near Palito Blanco. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alice, Mathis, Orange Grove, Lake City, San Patricio, Edroy, Banquete, Tynan, San Jose, Sandia, West Sinton, Argenta, Mount Lucas, Lagarto, Alfred-South La Paloma, Bluntzer, Westdale, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco and Alice Acres. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 23 and 44. US Highway 281 between mile markers 666 and 692. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 03:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue to develop over the Coastal Plains early this morning. Visibilities will range generally from 1/2 mile to 3 miles. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities around 1/4 mile or less, will also occur. The fog will dissipate by mid morning as temperatures and winds increase. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly within a short period of time. Use low beam headlights when driving in fog, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; Nueces Islands; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands, Live Oak, Nueces Islands and Victoria. * Through Saturday evening * Rainfall amounts of 4-6 inches with isolated totals in excess of 10 inches will be possible. * Low-lying and poorly draining areas, as well as urban locations could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could cause creeks and small streams to overflow. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.