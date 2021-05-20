newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comanche County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Comanche, Erath by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Comanche; Erath The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Leon River Near De Leon affecting Comanche and Erath Counties. Navasota River Near Easterly affecting Robertson and Leon Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Leon River Near De Leon. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding can be expected along the river upstream and downstream of the Highway 16 bridge. Farm and ranch lands, along with a few rural roads near the river, will be flooded.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navasota, TX
City
Comanche, TX
County
Comanche County, TX
County
Erath County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leon River#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Erath Counties#Flood Stage#Bank Flooding#Caution#Target Area#Severity#Riverbanks#Drive#Moderate Certainty#Walking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Eastland County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastland, Erath, Hood, Palo Pinto, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastland; Erath; Hood; Palo Pinto; Parker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ERATH...NORTHEASTERN EASTLAND...WESTERN PARKER...SOUTHERN PALO PINTO AND NORTHWESTERN HOOD COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms from Strawn to Mineral Wells, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mineral Wells, Gordon, Lipan, Cool, Mineral Wells State Park, Morgan Mill, Huckabay, Strawn, Millsap and Mingus.
Erath County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erath by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Erath A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ERATH COUNTY At 540 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just east of Stephenville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Erath County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Erath by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Erath A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ERATH COUNTY At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Morgan Mill, or 16 miles north of Stephenville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. This severe thunderstorm will impact Highway 281 north of Morgan Mill. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Texas Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Erath County, Texas

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Erath County Texas Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so closely monitor for additional information or possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comanche County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comanche, Hamilton, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. Target Area: Comanche; Hamilton; Mills SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL HAMILTON NORTHEASTERN MILLS AND SOUTHEASTERN COMANCHE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 844 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Mullin, or 17 miles south of Comanche, moving northeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail, heavy rainfall and winds of up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Priddy, Pottsville, Newburg, Lamkin and Gustine. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for Central Texas.
Bosque County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bosque, Erath, Hood, Johnson, Somervell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bosque; Erath; Hood; Johnson; Somervell The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Somervell County in north central Texas East central Erath County in north central Texas Southwestern Johnson County in north central Texas Northwestern Bosque County in central Texas Southeastern Hood County in north central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 549 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Iredell, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pecan Plantation, Glen Rose, Meridian, Iredell, Cleburne State Park, Meridian State Park, Dinosaur Valley State Park, Walnut Springs and Tolar. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph or wind gusts in excess of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Denton; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Grayson; Hamilton; Hill; Hood; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lampasas; Limestone; McLennan; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Wise WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds near 25 mph with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range expected. * WHERE...Portions of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles on east to west oriented roadways.