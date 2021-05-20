Flood Warning issued for Comanche, Erath by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Comanche; Erath The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Leon River Near De Leon affecting Comanche and Erath Counties. Navasota River Near Easterly affecting Robertson and Leon Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Leon River Near De Leon. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding can be expected along the river upstream and downstream of the Highway 16 bridge. Farm and ranch lands, along with a few rural roads near the river, will be flooded.alerts.weather.gov