Flood Warning issued for Leon, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 02:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Leon; Robertson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Leon River Near De Leon affecting Comanche and Erath Counties. Navasota River Near Easterly affecting Robertson and Leon Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Navasota River Near Easterly. * From late tonight to Saturday afternoon. * At 7:31 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.2 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just early Thursday morning to a crest of 21.4 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding below Easterly is expected.alerts.weather.gov