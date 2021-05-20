Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 19:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MEADE COUNTY At 726 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fairpoint, or 42 miles southwest of Faith, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Meade County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov