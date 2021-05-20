Tornado Warning issued for Carver by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carver A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CARVER COUNTY At 827 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Belle Plaine, or 31 miles southeast of Hutchinson, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Carver County. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN