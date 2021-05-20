Omarion eliminated in 'Masked Singer' semifinals

Omarion (L) -- seen here with Apryl Jones -- was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Singer Omarion, dressed as a yeti, was eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

Blue Bloods star and New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg was also revealed to be Cluedle-Doo, the person costumed as a rooster, who offered clues about the disguised contestants throughout the season.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the show's judges, and Nick Cannon is the host.

"This is gonna take a while to get over. The shame. Thank God @DonnieWahlberg still loves me. Amazing job tonight mister. I love you," McCarthy tweeted to Wahlberg, her husband since 2014 and whom she apparently had no idea was under the bird mask.

Celebrity contestants Cannon, Hanson, Tyrese Gibson, Bobby Brown, Tamera Mowry, Mark McGrath, Logan Paul, Danny Trejo, Caitlyn Jenner and Kermit the Frog were previously eliminated from the competition in Season 5.

Country singer LeAnn Rimes was crowned the winner of Season 4 of The Masked Singer.