SAN FRANCISCO – LizaBanks Campagna (first team) and Nikki Zaccaro (second team) were among the honorees when the Pac-12 Conference announces its All-Pac-12 lacrosse teams on Wednesday. Campagna was a first-team pick on the second occasion as she had previously earned a selection as a 2019 sophomore while Zaccaro was chosen for the first time. There was no All-Pac-12 team in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.