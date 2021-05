The family of Clint Mehl wants to thank everyone for their prayers, beautiful flowers, and delicious meals sent their way. You are invited to join the family for a celebration of Clinton D’s life. The service is at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 29th and will be followed by a light luncheon. Please arrive early. It is at 9001 Brush Creek Road, nine miles south of Eagle where there is no cell service. Dress is casual and wear comfortable shoes.