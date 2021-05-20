2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Revealed: 300-Mile Range, Sub-$40K Price
The original Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, sold over two generations with sport-truck styling and improved performance, has attained legendary status since it left production in 2004. Keen to capture some of that magic for its newest pickup offering, Ford has taken the wraps off the 2022 F-150 Lightning EV, which trades its namesake’s huge V8 for an all-electric powertrain that offers up to 300 miles of range, with a starting price of $39,974.www.motor1.com