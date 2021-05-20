New Dangers Of Working From Home: Cybersecurity Risks

It’s an exciting time in the world of networking and security. An unprecedented disruption is emerging in the way that we securely connect to resources and applications as well as the way that we consume these services. With users connecting from everywhere and applications and services rendered from various locations (well beyond the datacenter) it has become increasingly complex to assure proper connectivity for all people wherever they are, to any application, at any time. For the same reasons, it has also become significantly more complicated for companies to protect their users, applications, and other assets.