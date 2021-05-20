New Dangers Of Working From Home: Cybersecurity Risks
2020 will go down in history for many reasons, not least of which because it's the year that forced businesses and organizations from large to small to transform their operations to support remote work. By and large we've done pretty well, but not without some challenges—including ones familiar to all of us, like exhaustion and burnout; being forced to conduct group meetings via suboptimal videoconferencing; and a yearning to actually work together in person again, someday.