Full Time, Contractual positions open at the Thomas B. Finan Center, a State Psychiatric Facility serving Western Maryland. This position is responsible for protecting the safety and security of persons, equipment and facilities on State grounds. Requires a self-motivated individual who can work with minimal supervision. Employee may be required to work rotating shifts and are subject to call-in duty as drug screening is required. For consideration, please go to www.jobaps.com/MD to apply for this position. You may also come into the Thomas B. Finan Center, 10102 Country Club Rd, Cumberland, MD, HR Office, to complete this process.