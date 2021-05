The Schmelter family and committee members are seeking help from the community. They would like to purchase a golf cart for shuttling around guests who might be elderly, disabled or those who just have difficulty walking around during events. The property is 18 acres. They tossed around ideas and decided a golf cart was the best option. They are hoping to purchase a new or used golf cart but need help with the funds to cover the cost. People are asked to donate if they can or to spread the word. They tentatively have a Paypal at barnfest@yahoo.com and Venmo at @Philip-Schmelter. Barnfest is a music-charity event, which hosts approximately 15 local bands each year in late summer. To attend this free event, you must donate non-perishable food items, which they take to the local food bank. Last year they collected and then donated about 6,000 pounds of food.