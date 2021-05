PORTAGE — Adversity can affect different teams in different ways. That hardship can either break you or provide you with the mental toughness to preserver. The Poynette softball team chose the latter on Saturday as the young Pumas grinded out a pair of wins to remain unbeaten on the year at the Portage Invitational. The Pumas rallied for a 3-2 win over Waterford in their opening game of the day before fending off Merrill, 7-4, in the second tilt to stretch their record to 7-0 on the season.