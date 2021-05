Advanced Duels Guide - With Example Decks And Treasure Tier Lists!. Hello fellow Duelists! You may have read the guide we have here on Hearthpwn on Tips and Tricks for Duels mode, but we also have something else for those of you who want more insight into what sees the most success. Here, we’ll go over the current Duels Meta; including the most popular starting builds, strongest treasures, and combos to look out for when drafting! We’ll start by ranking the neutral treasures on a scale of 1-5 followed by an explanation for the reasoning behind the ranks. Then we’ll get into what makes specific classes powerful. This is all based on my [RaptorWithWings] personal experience, but I’ll do my best to give the greatest possible advice!