2021 Kuskokwim River Salmon Openings And Regulations

As Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) shareholders meet in Toronto, Ontario and, virtually, for the Annual General Meeting of the Canadian-based mining giant, Tribal governments 3500 miles away on Alaska’s Kuskokwim River Delta have again sent a formal request to Barrick Gold’s Board of Directors, owners in the proposed Donlin Gold Project, asking them to withdraw financial support from development of a mine which is proposed to be built in the headwaters of the Kuskokwim River. Stating that “the proposed project poses too much risk to our lands and our food sources which as Sovereign Tribes we have an obligation to protect, and to ensure responsible development offering sustainability for future generations.” The same letter was sent to Barrick Gold’s Investor Relations last year, with no response given to the Tribes’ concerns, nor any indication that the information was shared with shareholders.