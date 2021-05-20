newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fishing

2021 Kuskokwim River Salmon Openings And Regulations

KYUK
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFind out when to soak your nets. There will be three set gillnet openings along the Kuskokwim River. Each opening will last 16 hours. June 2, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., from the mouth upstream to Aniak. June 5, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., from the mouth upstream to Aniak.

www.kyuk.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmon Run#Coastal Waters#Wildlife Biologists#Drift Net Openings#Aniak#Alaskans#King Salmon Restrictions#Chum Salmon#King Salmon Harvests#Drift Net Regulations#Fish Species#Federal Waters#State Biologists#Fish Wheels#Subsistence Fishing#Delta#Gillnets#100 Yard Closure Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
Related
Fairbanks, AKdeltanewsweb.com

Yukon River King Salmon Sport Fishery Closed

(Fairbanks) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game – Division of Sport Fish is closing the Yukon River drainage (excluding the Tanana River drainage) to sport fishing for king salmon, effective 12:01 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021. All king salmon caught incidentally while fishing for other species may not be removed from the water and must be released immediately.
Fishingdeltanewsweb.com

2021 Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishery Preseason Schedule

In accordance with the Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishery Management Plan (5 AAC 77.591) the preliminary 2021 schedule for the Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery is listed in the table below. The schedule is based on projected daily sonar counts at the Miles Lake sonar and is designed to distribute the harvest throughout the run.
Astoria, ORKAST 1370

Columbia River summer/fall salmon and steelhead seasons set

Oregon and Washington fishery managers recently announced seasons and regulations for 2021 Columbia River summer and fall salmon and steelhead fisheries. Improved forecasts for summer Chinook, fall Chinook and coho salmon will allow for increased opportunity to target these fish. However, the forecasts for sockeye salmon and upriver summer steelhead (155,600 and 101,400 respectively) are below average and will require conservative retention seasons.
thecordovatimes.com

Fish Factor: Copper River salmon harvest set to begin May 17

Alaska’s 2021 salmon officially starts on Monday, May 17 with a 12-hour opener for reds and kings at the Copper River. All eyes will be on early Cordova dock prices for Alaska’s famous “first fresh salmon of the season” as an indicator of wild salmon markets. COVID-forced closures in 2020 of high-end restaurants and seafood outlets tanked starting prices to $3 per pound for sockeyes and $6.50 for king salmon, down from $10 and $14, respectively the previous year.
thecordovatimes.com

Retailers post prices for Copper River salmon

As commercial harvesters brace for the famed Copper River salmon fishery set to open in mid-May, with indications of a declining run, they’re hoping for the best, forecasts notwithstanding, and aficionados of the oil-rich fish are lining up to order. “It is that time of year when the phone is...
savingseafood.org

Alaskan Salmon offering direct-to-consumer sales of Copper River salmon

May 5, 2021 — Alaskan Salmon has launched a new direct-to-consumer online business that offers a VIP waitlist for Americans who want to be the first to have Copper River king and sockeye salmon delivered directly to their homes. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cordova, Alaska-based Alaskan Salmon supplied Copper...
Netflixcraigmedred.news

Threatened salmon?

Despite the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s 2021 forecast of another monster catch of 190 million salmon – more than twice the state’s average annual harvest in the 20th Century – the news from the Lower 48 is that the most prized fish in the 49th state are in trouble.
Eugene, ORklcc.org

EWEB Releases More Water To McKenzie River To Protect Salmon

Salmon are heading up the McKenzie River early this year, and that’s motivated Eugene Water and Electric Board to divert more water to the river to enable their migration. Thursday, EWEB decided to reduce the amount of water it diverts to the Walterville Powerhouse by 10 percent. This will help spring Chinook swimming upriver to spawn. It also improves conditions for recreation. EWEB spokesman Joe Harwood said they’d already decided to make the adjustment, but had to act sooner because we’ve had such a dry April and May.
KYUK

Kuskokwim Ice Classic Clock Has Stopped

The river ice has broken in Bethel. The clock on the Kuskokwim Ice Classic tripod stopped on May 6 at 10:05 p.m. Bethel Community Services Foundation Executive Director Michelle DeWitt, who helps organize the contest, wrote in an email to KYUK that the winner of the Kuskokwim Ice Classic jackpot will likely be announced by Monday, May 10. DeWitt said that while not all entries have been analyzed yet, she believes that this year’s jackpot will be the largest since at least the early 2000s.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Congressmen talk Snake River salmon, dams

Sitting at opposite ends of the Columbia River Basin and the modern political spectrum didn’t keep two Northwest congressmen from scratching out some common ground surrounding one of the region’s most difficult and controversial issues. In a recorded, virtual town hall meeting, Mike Simpson, of Idaho, and Earl Blumenauer, of...
Illinois Statecolumbiagorgenews.com

How salmon shape our rivers: Historic fishery decline impacts Columbia River system

To many, the connection between Idaho’s Salmon River and its namesake extends little beyond the name. What most people don’t realize is that this iconic river was once the most productive tributary for steelhead and Chinook salmon. Historically placed under pressure by a combination of overfishing, climate change, and habitat degradation, these fish populations have been suffering.
indiancountrytoday.com

Kuskokwim tribes to mining companies and their shareholders: get out of Donlin Creek

As Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) shareholders meet in Toronto, Ontario and, virtually, for the Annual General Meeting of the Canadian-based mining giant, Tribal governments 3500 miles away on Alaska’s Kuskokwim River Delta have again sent a formal request to Barrick Gold’s Board of Directors, owners in the proposed Donlin Gold Project, asking them to withdraw financial support from development of a mine which is proposed to be built in the headwaters of the Kuskokwim River. Stating that “the proposed project poses too much risk to our lands and our food sources which as Sovereign Tribes we have an obligation to protect, and to ensure responsible development offering sustainability for future generations.” The same letter was sent to Barrick Gold’s Investor Relations last year, with no response given to the Tribes’ concerns, nor any indication that the information was shared with shareholders.
OnlyInYourState

Spend A Relaxing Half-Day Floating Down The Salmon River In Idaho For A Family-Friendly Adventure

Here in Idaho, we take our river activities seriously. Floating, rafting, kayaking, fishing – there’s no shortage of ways that we like to connect with our state’s many gorgeous rivers. The Salmon River is an especially popular river for recreation. You’ll find that there are countless guides and companies that will gladly lead you on a river adventure, but there’s no going wrong with Idaho Adventures. They offer a variety of relaxing, family-friendly river trips to choose from, so be sure to check ’em out!
WildlifePhys.org

Two biodiversity refugia identified in the Eastern Bering Sea

Scientists from Hokkaido University have used species survey and climate data to identify two marine biodiversity refugia in the Eastern Bering Sea—regions where species richness, community stability and climate stability are high. Marine biodiversity, the diversity of life in the seas and oceans, supports ecosystem services of immense societal benefits....