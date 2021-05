Are they the underdogs yet? There have been plenty of Adrian Heath memes recently suggesting the poor start has been a ploy to claim the gaffer’s preferred underdog status. Heading into the midweek matches, plenty of sportswriters and soccer fans were ready to hit the panic button for Minnesota United. After a trip to the Western Conference finals last fall and some preseason predictions of a top-three finish in the West, the Loons opened the season with four straight losses before eeking out a win Wednesday night against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The question remains whether a positive result midweek was enough to raise their confidence levels.