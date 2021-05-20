newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

DC Announces Animated “Injustice” Film

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA DC animated movie adaptation of the popular fighting video game “Injustice: Gods Among Us” is on the way. The project will be the next of the DC Animated Features with an advance sneak peek to be available as part of the upcoming home release for “Batman: The Long Halloween: Part Two” on July 27th.

www.darkhorizons.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Adaptation#Universe#Home Movie#Injustice#Dc#Movie Adaptation#Superheroes#Superman Murders#Destroys Metropolis#Video#Gods#Earth#Global Peace#Criminals#Tricks#Source#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

Disney Fans Shocked to Discover Animation Reused Across Classic Films

Disney fans are claiming their "childhood is ruined" after realizing certain animations had been reused across various films. The practice, known as recycled animation, was identified years ago, but side-by-side clips often re-emerge online as each new generation makes the same discovery. Earlier this month Twitter user TmarTn stumbled across...
TV SeriesMy Nintendo News

Pokemon announces newest season of animated series

Today, The Pokémon Company International announced the latest season of the iconic Pokémon animated series will premiere in select markets as early as summer—with more premieres coming to additional markets through the end of 2021. The 24th season of the globally popular animation will be titled “Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series.” First-look screenshots and the official season synopsis were also revealed.
Comicsanimemojo.com

OVERLORD TV Anime Announces Fourth Season And Theatrical Film

The Overlord TV anime adaptation from Studio Madhouse originally concluded in October 2018 after three seasons (totaling 39 episodes), a 2016 OVA and a two-part 2017 anime film- leaving most fans to assume that there would be no further anime adaptations after the franchise lay dormant for so long. However,...
Comicsmyanimelist.net

'Yoshimaho' Original Web Anime Announced

An official website opened for a media mix project titled Yoshimaho (Yoshi Yoshi Magic) on Wednesday. The project will include an anime, music, and audio dramas released on YouTube and is scheduled to premiere this June. Synopsis. Exhausted by your daily life, you were seeking a way to heal. You...
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Vote in the Disney Animated Films Showdown - Round 1

It’s time for another epic showdown, and with Raya and the Last Dragon recently in theaters and the live-action Cruella coming in just a few weeks, what better time is there to find out, once and for all, what the greatest Disney animated film is? Of course, the pioneering studio has been at it since they released their first feature-length animation, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, all the way back in 1937, so we had to find a way to narrow things down a little.
ComicsSiliconera

Overlord Anime to get a 4th Season and Feature Film

The Kugane Maruyama-authored light novel series Overlord will be getting a fourth season of its anime adaptation, as well as a feature film project [Thanks, ANN!]. The announcement was made during a marathon broadcast of the first three seasons on Japanese video site NicoNico Douga, and also spread via social media:
ComicsAnime News Network

Knights of Sidonia, 100 Nichikan Ikita Wani Anime Films Delayed

Sidonia no Kishi: Ai Tsumugu Hoshi film now slated for June 4. The film was previously scheduled to open in Japan on Friday. The new film takes a different path from the manga, and features a brand new story supervised by Nihei. The film brings back the returning cast members. The all-new story is set 10 years after the television series with characters returning from the previous story.
ComicsAnime News Network

Kakushigoto Compilation Anime Film Teases Hime's Mother in Trailer

The official website for the the television anime of Kōji Kumeta's Kakushigoto manga revealed on Friday the full trailer, a new key visual, and the theme songs for the theatrical compilation film Kakushigoto: Himegoto wa Nan Desu ka (What is a Secret?). The trailer teases glimpses of Hime's mother, not seen in the earlier television anime series.
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Netflix Is Developing an Original 'Ultraman' Animated Film

Riding on the success of its animated Ultraman series (which is now moving onto its second season), Netflix has now joined up with Tsuburaya Productions once again for an all-new, original animated film based around the Giant of Light. According to a new report from Variety, the project will be...
Comicsanimemojo.com

Toei Announces New DRAGON BALL SUPER Anime Film Slated For 2022

Over the weekend Toei Animation announced on Goku Day that a new Dragon Ball Super anime film is currently in production and slated to hit theaters in Japan in 2022. Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama also celebrated the news chiming in with, "An all new movie since ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ is currently in the making! Just like the previous movie, I’m heavily leading the story and dialogue production for another amazing film. I really shouldn’t talk too much about the plot yet, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining bouts, which may feature an unexpected character. We’ll be charting through some unexplored territory in terms of the visual aesthetics to give the audience an amazing ride, so I hope everybody will look forward to the new movie."
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Animal Kingdom Teases "Big Announcement" This Tuesday- Date? Trailer?

During the fifth season return of TNT's Animal Kingdom, Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and Joshua "J" Cody's (Finn Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's (Ellen Barkin) death- and that includes friends and family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, the search continues for more information on Pamela Johnson- the beneficiary of Smurf's estate. Meanwhile back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf forges her own path- raising Pope and Julia while also leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends. So with all of that in play, it's pretty understandable why fans would be anxious for the series to return- and it looks like Tuesday, May 11, will be the day they find out. Earlier today, TNT released new key art teasing a "big announcement" tomorrow- so we're thinking at least a teaser if not a full trailer and definitely a release date.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Full Trailer For Netflix's Animated Fantasy Film WISH DRAGON

Netflix has released a full trailer for its upcoming animated fantasy adventure film Wish Dragon, which comes from Sony Animation. The movie is based on a story by children's book illustrator Chris Applehans, who also wrote and directed the movie. The movie is described as a "genie-in-a-bottle retelling set in...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Zack Snyder on chance for more DC films: "Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder"

Zack Snyder has talked about the chance for more DC movies in the "Snyder-verse". "Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder, if you will… Clearly, they're not interested in my take," he told Jake Hamilton. "But I would also say that they certainly weren't interested in, I would have said originally, in my take on Justice League. They certainly made decisions about that. I love the characters and I love the worlds and I think it's an amazing place to make a movie and it's glorious IP, so there's that."
TV & VideosAnime News Network

Tsuburaya Productions, Netflix Partner for Ultraman CG Animated Film

Tsuburaya Productions announced on Thursday that it is partnering with Netflix to produce an Ultraman CG animated feature film. Shannon Tindle (animator for Coraline, Kubo and the Two Strings) is making his feature directorial debut with this film, with John Aoshima as co-director. Tsuburaya Productions and Industrial Light and Magic are credited as the production companies. Tindle is also co-writing the film with Marc Haimes.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Venture Bros. animated film coming to HBO Max

Go Team Venture! After the untimely cancellation of the series’ eighth season last year, WarnerMedia has announced the beloved cult animated series The Venture Bros. will return in a straight-to-streaming HBO Max feature film from Adult Swim. Along with Venture Bros., Adult Swim will develop two other animated features for Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Metalocalypse.
ComicsComicBook

Komi Can't Communicate Announces Anime with First Trailer

At last, it seems the anime industry is about to gift fans with a much-wanted series. If you didn't know, the fans behind Komi Can't Communicate have been asking for the series to get a small-screen adaptation, and their pleas must have worked. After all, the hit rom-com is getting an anime, and the reveal was made with a special trailer!