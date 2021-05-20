DC Announces Animated “Injustice” Film

During the fifth season return of TNT's Animal Kingdom, Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and Joshua "J" Cody's (Finn Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's (Ellen Barkin) death- and that includes friends and family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, the search continues for more information on Pamela Johnson- the beneficiary of Smurf's estate. Meanwhile back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf forges her own path- raising Pope and Julia while also leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends. So with all of that in play, it's pretty understandable why fans would be anxious for the series to return- and it looks like Tuesday, May 11, will be the day they find out. Earlier today, TNT released new key art teasing a "big announcement" tomorrow- so we're thinking at least a teaser if not a full trailer and definitely a release date.