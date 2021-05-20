newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Lowdown — Wednesday, May 19, 2021

By Pam Foreman
kmxt.org
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Mike Wall and local physicians Dr. Evan Jones and Dr. Shana Theobald wrestle with the “What now?” questions on the minds of many in light of the recent CDC announcement regarding what vaccinated people are now able to do.

kmxt.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#What Now#Lowdown#Cdc#Vaccinated People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Daily Gazette

Letters to the Editor Wednesday, May 12

The May 9 editorial (“Get bills right the first time”) decries the Heroes Act, protecting workers hit hardest by the pandemic in nursing homes, warehouses, meat processing plants, etc. New York state nursing homes had over 30% of the deaths and 37,500 staff (25%) were infected. State and federal governments...
Juneau Empire

COVID at a glance for Wednesday, May 12

These numbers come from reports from the City and Borough of Juneau Emergency Operations Center and the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, as well as updates from the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub and City and Borough of Juneau COVID-19 Dashboard. Local numbers for May 12. Alert level: 1b...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Hope You Read This Before Your Vaccine

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, one major question on the minds of the public is: When will things be normal again? Many medical and public health experts agree that vaccines are the best tool to hasten a return to the unmasked world. Recently, however, there has been a barrier to this with the FDA putting a pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to health risks. Many patients feel confused and concerned about these risks and what caused the FDA to change its mind and once again allow for the use of the J&J vaccine. As an Emergency Physician, these are my recommendations for anyone who is concerned about the possible health complications of the J&J vaccine. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.
Healththefreshtoast.com

State Governments Are Starting To Ban Delta-8 THC

Last month, a warning was raised by a chemist on the constituents of delta-8 THC, its production techniques, and other unknowns. Delta-8 THC is fast becoming an ever-present compound. While this may seem like good news, it is a thing of concern. There seems to be a lot of misinformation about this compound, with a lot of concerns about the production, labeling, and marketing strategy.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Six Words That Could End the Pandemic

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is so close yet so far, with more than 50% of Americans having received at least one vaccine—but some of the rest hesitant to get one at all. That may mean we're stuck with this virus forever…unless minds can be changed. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on MSNBC to discuss how we can come together and defeat coronavirus. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 98 Symptoms To Watch For Even After Vaccination.