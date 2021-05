Concise insights on global finance. UP IN THE AIR. Plans for an initial public offering by GoAir offer a cockpit view of Indian aviation misery. The ultra-low-cost carrier is looking to raise read more $491 million through a Mumbai listing, and a further potential $204 million through a pre-IPO placement of shares. It’s earmarked at least half of the proceeds to trim debt, replace letters of credit and repay unpaid bills to its fuel provider, the $13 billion state-backed Indian Oil (IOC.NS). There’s no other good reason to take an airline public at this time.