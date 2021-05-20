newsbreak-logo
Tahlequah, OK

Cherokee Nation breaks ground on future site of historic language center

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation broke ground on the future site of the historic Durbin Feeling Language Center Wednesday.

The Cherokee Nation said in a press release that the historic project will house all of the tribe’s languages for the first time ever under one roof.

The 50,000-square-foot facility is named in honor of late Durbin Feeling. They say Durbin is the Cherokee Nation’s single-largest contributor to the Cherokee language since Sequoyah.

“Our language and our culture are our link to the past; they are what binds us together today, and the key to remaining a distinct people tomorrow,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Our culture and by extension, our language, has been tested ever since European contact: war, disease, broken treaties, our forced removal, the suppression of our government, the influence of the so-called ‘civilized’ society around us has all put our culture and our language to the test. We are a strong people, but our lifeways and our language have all been eroded by all of these pressures over the centuries. Our language continues to be tested, but the test today is not war, is not removal, is not broken treaties, but instead the passage of time and the fragility of human life. The question today is whether we can meet this present test and save our language. If we lose our language, if we lose that precious possession which binds us together today, we will have lost something that none of our other accomplishments can make up for. This facility, named for our late friend Durbin Feeling, is the assurance we need that we will not fail this test.”

It is estimated that there are only about 2,000 fluent Cherokee speakers in the Cherokee Nation.

The Cherokee Nation says the Durbin Feeling Language Center will house the Cherokee Immersion Charter School, the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program, and the Cherokee Nation translation team, along with other programs and services offered through the tribe’s language efforts.

In 2019, the Council of the Cherokee Nation approved the Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act, legislation introduced by Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner to provide an additional $16 million investment into preserving the Cherokee language. The Cherokee Nation says it is the largest language investment in Cherokee Nation history.

The say Childers Architect is responsible for architectural work on the project, and Foreman-Manhattan is overseeing construction of the language center. Construction is expected to be complete in 12 to 18 months.

