Bonhams strikes gold in Bond Street auction with 95 percent sales rate

By Bob Golfen
ClassicCars.com
ClassicCars.com
 15 hours ago
Bonhams’ first live 2021 collector car auction for its UK motor car team, the Bond Street Sale in London, resulted in 95 percent of the lots being sold for a total of £4,312,048 ($6,087,750), including auction fees. The top seller was a 1968 Aston Martin DB6 Volante that went for...

The Journal is the go-to daily automotive news and information source for nearly half a million passionate classic vehicle enthusiasts. Recognized as one of America's most influential automotive blogs, The Journal is known for accurate reporting, insightful analysis and thought-provoking opinion by a team of respected automotive journalists. Our editorial team combs North America, providing coverage from major auctions, museums, car shows, races and everywhere automotive enthusiasts congregate.

