‘Criminal Minds’: Matthew Gray Gubler Directed 1 Of the Most Disturbing Episodes In the Series

Well, it’s here. And after six seasons, we’ve just potentially witnessed the last ever episode of Line of Duty. And if so – if there is indeed, no more adventures of AC-12 on the way, what a hell of a brave way it was for the show to go out on. Whilst Season 6 hasn’t been entirely perfect – it’s missed the dynamic of the cast and its characters that made it so good in the first place and kept them apart for far too long, and this finale has indeed earned Game of Thrones-levels of backlash from fans after earning over 50% of the audience share, the backlash in this case feels wrongly deserved – but you were never going to please *that* many people. In this case – whilst I wasn’t a fan of Game of Thrones, I do love a good controversial season or in this case, a potential series finale. I loved Battlestar Galactica’s Daybreak. I loved Doctor Who’s The Timeless Children. And now, a few nights removed from the finale after the dust has settled, yes, I can say that I loved Line of Duty too.