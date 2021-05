The pandemic has dramatically affected all aspects of our lives — work, school, daily routines, how we connect with friends and family. Perhaps the most widespread but least visible impact has been on our mental health. Almost 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic, up from 1 in 10 in 2019. At the same time, many are finding it more difficult to seek help amid the COVID-19 crisis.