Seattle-area women among 5 suing Amazon, alleging racial, gender discrimination

By Katherine Anne Long
Seattle Times
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Amazon human resources employee has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the company, contending she has data showing the company fires Black, Latino and Native American office workers more frequently and promotes them less often than their white counterparts. The suit was one of five discrimination lawsuits filed Wednesday by...

www.seattletimes.com
