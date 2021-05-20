Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 10:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Town Bluff Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * Until late Friday night. * At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Thursday was 17.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 4.6 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 17.7 Thu 10 am CD 16.6 14.4 10.8