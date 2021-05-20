newsbreak-logo
Acadia Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.7 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 5.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.9 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Flooding of the shipyard begins. Portions of castex landing, la 3166, become flooded and impassable. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 5.7 Wed 7 pm CDT 5.8 5.9 5.9

alerts.weather.gov
Jefferson Davis Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson Davis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS AND EASTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1134 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Charles, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy and Lacassine. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Acadia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rayne, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Rayne around 320 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 84 and 91. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LAFAYETTE AND EAST CENTRAL ACADIA PARISHES At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rayne to near Ridge, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Mire and Ridge. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Vermilion Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Vermilion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA AND NORTH CENTRAL VERMILION PARISHES At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Mire, Lyons Point, Indian Bayou, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.
Acadia Parish, LAkadn.com

Damage, flooding reported across Acadiana from severe weather

ACADIANA (KADN) - News15 is receiving reports of damage from Monday's severe weather across Acadiana. This follows multiple tornado warnings throughout the day. According to officials in Acadia Parish, storm damage was reported on Lyon's Point Highway south of Crowley and on J.B. Sarver Road near the Acadia/Vermilion Parish line.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 10:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Town Bluff Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * Until late Friday night. * At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Thursday was 17.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 4.6 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 17.7 Thu 10 am CD 16.6 14.4 10.8
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LAFAYETTE...EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS...ACADIA AND SOUTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY PARISHES UNTIL 800 AM CDT At 716 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Iota, moving east at 20 mph. Another strong storm was located near Richard. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Opelousas, Crowley, Eunice, Scott, Rayne, Carencro, Church Point, Iota, Evangeline, Sunset, Duson, Cankton, Mowata, Maxie, Mire, Savoy, Lawtell, Swords and Branch.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Rapides; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN RAPIDES...NORTHERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...EVANGELINE...NORTHWESTERN ACADIA...WESTERN AVOYELLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY AND EASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Esler Regional Airport to near Oakdale to Oberlin to Iowa. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Eunice, Jennings, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Welsh, Iowa, Kinder, Basile, Oberlin, Iota, Glenmora, Elton, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek and Fenton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue near a stalled front into early Wednesday. Some of the thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JEFFERSON DAVIS...SOUTHEASTERN BEAUREGARD...CALCASIEU AND ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 303 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ragley to near Vinton. Movement was east at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Welsh, Vinton, Iowa, Kinder, Oberlin, Elton, Fenton, Reeves, Dry Creek, Hayes, Moss Bluff, De Quincy, Ragley, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Topsy, Toomey and Lebleu Settlement. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for central and southwestern Louisiana. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.
Iberia Parish, LAweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Iberia; Lower St. Martin; St. Mary; Vermilion COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary and Lower St. Martin Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected during times of high tide.