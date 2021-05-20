newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; St. Landry; St. Martin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro. * Until Monday morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 19.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Roads along Bayou Fuseilier are impassable. These include but are not limited to Walnut and Green roads along the St. Martin, St. Landry Parish line, as well as Meche Road in St. Landry Parish. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Bayou Vermilion Carencro 17.0 18.6 Wed 7 pm CDT 18.2 18.4 17.9

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Martin Parish, LA
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Martin#Calcasieu River#Pine Island#Extreme Weather#St Martin#Salt Lake#Houston#Mittie West Fork Of#Sam Houston Jones#Flood Stage#Bayou Fuseilier#Louisiana Bundick Creek#Www Weather Gov#Salt Water#Bundick Lake#Target Area#Severity#Stg#Fld#Meche Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Southeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lyons Point, or near Kaplan, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyons Point around 220 PM CDT. Indian Bayou around 230 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Acadia, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Acadia; St. Landry The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana West central St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 444 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Branch, or near Church Point, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Church Point and Richard around 500 PM CDT. Eunice, Swords and Savoy around 515 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.
Saint Landry Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Landry A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ST. LANDRY PARISH At 316 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Washington, or near Opelousas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Port Barre around 325 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LAFAYETTE AND EAST CENTRAL ACADIA PARISHES At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rayne to near Ridge, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Mire and Ridge. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Lafayette Parish, LAtheadvocate.com

Dismissal delayed for Lafayette public schools as students shelter during tornado warning

All schools in the Lafayette Parish School System dismissed later than usual Monday afternoon as students sheltered in place during a tornado warning. LPSS notified parents of the late dismissal in district-wide emergency messages Monday afternoon after the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a tornado warning for the Acadiana region, including Lafayette Parish, that prompted students to shelter in place.
Iberia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin; St. Mary The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana North central St. Mary Parish in south central Louisiana Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jeanerette, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jeanerette, Sorrel and Lake Fausse Pointe. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN RAPIDES...NORTHERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...EVANGELINE...NORTHWESTERN ACADIA...WESTERN AVOYELLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY AND EASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Esler Regional Airport to near Oakdale to Oberlin to Iowa. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Eunice, Jennings, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Welsh, Iowa, Kinder, Basile, Oberlin, Iota, Glenmora, Elton, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek and Fenton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Iberia, Lafayette, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Iberia; Lafayette; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN IBERIA SOUTHEASTERN CAMERON...SOUTHERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA VERMILION AND WEST CENTRAL ST. MARTIN PARISHES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Indian Bayou to 7 miles south of Wright to 6 miles west of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Scott, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Forked Island, Intracoastal City, Pecan Island, Avery Island, Broussard, Youngsville, Erath, Delcambre, Maurice, Wright, Acadiana Regional Airport and Jefferson Island.
Iberia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Iberia; Lower St. Martin; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR IBERIA...NORTHWESTERN ST. MARY AND CENTRAL ST. MARTIN PARISHES UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1112 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Loreauville to near Avery Island to near Intracoastal City. Movement was east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Iberia, Franklin, St. Martinville, Jeanerette, Cypremort Point, Belle River, Baldwin, Loreauville, Glencoe, Lydia, Sorrel, Cote Blanche Island, Lake Fausse Pointe, Charenton, Pierre Part, Weeks Island and Centerville.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms overnight have resulted in widespread rainfall totals of 1-4 inches, with up to 4-6 inches in some locations. Upper level support combined with a stalled frontal boundary will result in the potential for further redevelopment through early Wednesday Afternoon. Given the already saturated soils, heavier or repeat thunderstorms will pose the risk for flash flooding.
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Numerous Lafayette Parish Road Closures Due to Flooding

It's going to be another soggy workday around Acadiana, and due to overnight showers, we already have numerous road closures due to flooding. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has released a list of current road closures around Lafayette Parish. Certainly, this list will change throughout the day as more rain moves across Acadiana. We'll keep this list updated, and you can also check road closures HERE from the Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Evangeline Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Evangeline; St. Landry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EVANGELINE AND CENTRAL ST. LANDRY PARISHES At 701 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Indian Lake to Prairie Ronde, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Ville Platte, Palmetto, Port Barre, Washington, Prairie Ronde, Grand Prairie and Lebeau. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lafayette Parish, LAkadn.com

Flooding Caused by Continuing Wet Pattern

“Yet another round of very heavy rain here across Acadiana over the last few days. Regions picking up 4 to 9 inches of rain and you can see the flooding occurring behind me but, how normal is this wet weather?. Acadiana is used to seeing flooding rains, this includes another...
Saint Martin Parish, LADaily Iberian

St. Martin Parish arrest report, 5/10/21

The following individuals were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on Monday, May 10:. - Dupuis, Barbara, 60, 1100 block of Doyle Melancon Road, Breaux Bridge, Charged with operating while intoxicated, second offense. - Jordan, Lynell, 33, 12400 block of Brookglade Circle, Houston, Texas, charged under warrant for...
Lafayette, LAtheadvocate.com

Missing Lafayette man's body recovered Friday from Little Atchafalaya River

The body of a missing Lafayette man was recovered Friday from the Little Atchafalaya River in St. Martin Parish. Robert Schoeffler, 81, was found around 6 p.m. Friday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Saturday morning. Schoeffler had been missing since an April 29 boat collision. Schoeffler was...