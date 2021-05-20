Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; St. Landry; St. Martin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro. * Until Monday morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 19.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Roads along Bayou Fuseilier are impassable. These include but are not limited to Walnut and Green roads along the St. Martin, St. Landry Parish line, as well as Meche Road in St. Landry Parish. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Bayou Vermilion Carencro 17.0 18.6 Wed 7 pm CDT 18.2 18.4 17.9