Tornado Warning issued for Dakota, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dakota; Scott The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Dakota County in east central Minnesota Eastern Scott County in east central Minnesota * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 824 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Webster, or 7 miles west of Northfield, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Elko New Market around 840 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Lakeville, Apple Valley, Prior Lake, Burnsville, Savage and Shakopee. This includes Mystic Lake Casino. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN