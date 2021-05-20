Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Titus by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river and creek in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. White Oak Creek Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus and Franklin Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the White Oak Creek Near Talco. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum creek stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Expect considerable lowland flooding with some secondary roadways inundated. Ranchers that have cattle and equipment near the creek should move them to higher ground.alerts.weather.gov