Franklin County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Titus by NWS

 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river and creek in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. White Oak Creek Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus and Franklin Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the White Oak Creek Near Talco. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum creek stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Expect considerable lowland flooding with some secondary roadways inundated. Ranchers that have cattle and equipment near the creek should move them to higher ground.

Cass County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Marion, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cass; Marion; Morris A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MARION...CASS AND MORRIS COUNTIES At 218 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kildare, or 12 miles south of Atlanta, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Daingerfield, Linden, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Queen City, Omaha, Bivins, Lodi, Jenkins, Smithland, Rocky Branch, McLeod, Kildare, Fairview, Avinger, Bloomburg, Marietta, Red Hill and Pruett. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bowie County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CASS...SOUTHWESTERN BOWIE...MORRIS...NORTHERN TITUS AND SOUTHEASTERN RED RIVER COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wilkerson, or 9 miles north of Mount Pleasant, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Naples, Omaha, Rocky Branch, Dalby Springs, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Wilkerson, Cookville, Marietta, Spring Hill and Harts Bluff.
Morris County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Morris A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MARION...CASS AND MORRIS COUNTIES At 218 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kildare, or 12 miles south of Atlanta, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Daingerfield, Linden, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Queen City, Omaha, Bivins, Lodi, Jenkins, Smithland, Rocky Branch, McLeod, Kildare, Fairview, Avinger, Bloomburg, Marietta, Red Hill and Pruett. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Camp County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Camp, Franklin, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Titus SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...SOUTHWESTERN TITUS AND WESTERN CAMP COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM CDT At 108 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mount Vernon, or 11 miles west of Mount Pleasant, moving southeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Leesburg, Mount Vernon, Purley, Winfield, Miller`s Cove, Rocky Mound, Harvard, Cypress, Hopewell and Monticello.
Angelina County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * A large area of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to overspread East Texas, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana tonight, over areas that remain saturated in wake of very heavy rainfall that has fallen since Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible through early Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Angelina County, TX

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Camp County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Camp, Franklin, Red River, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Red River; Titus; Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EASTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR WESTERN TITUS...WESTERN CAMP AND SOUTHERN RED RIVER COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Boxelder to near Mount Pleasant to near Pittsburg to 7 miles north of Rosewood, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1135 PM, trees were downed across Franklin County. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Leesburg, Hagansport, Mount Vernon, Bogata, Wilkerson, Scroggins, Newsome, Winfield, Talco, Miller`s Cove, Rocky Mound, Perryville, Hopewell, Harts Bluff, Monticello, Cuthand, Johntown and Grice. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Camp County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Franklin, Red River, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Red River; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SMITH...FRANKLIN...WOOD...WESTERN UPSHUR...WESTERN TITUS...WESTERN CAMP AND SOUTHERN RED RIVER COUNTIES At 1110 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles east of Cooper Lake Park South Sulphur to 6 miles southwest of Como to near Quitman to near Mineola, moving northeast at 45 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1105 PM, the Sulphur Spring Airport in Hopkins County recorded an 87 mph wind gust. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Gilmer, Mineola, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Hagansport, Lindale, Mount Vernon, Quitman, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Bogata, Scroggins, Pleasant Grove, Hainesville, Golden, Rosewood, Hoard and Wilkerson. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH
Camp County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Camp, Cass, Morris, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 02:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-29 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Camp; Cass; Morris; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Shreveport has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller and Nevada. In northeast Texas, Camp, Cass, Morris, Upshur and Wood. * Through this afternoon * Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.