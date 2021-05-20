newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Rapides by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Rapides The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Oakdale. * Until Saturday evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 12.0 feet Friday evening. It will then fall to 11.6 feet and begin rising again Sunday morning. It will rise to 11.7 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding, mainly forested areas along the river will occur. Park and picnic ground off of Highway 10 begins to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River Oakdale 12.0 11.1 Wed 7 pm CDT 11.4 12.0 11.7

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakdale, LA
County
Rapides Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Allen Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calcasieu River#Pine Island#Whisky#Extreme Weather#Allen West#Salt Lake#Mittie West Fork Of#Sam Houston Jones#Flood Stage#Www Weather Gov#Louisiana Bundick Creek#Houston#Salt Water#Target Area#Severity#Bundick Lake#Stg#Fld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 920 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Gillis, or near Ragley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ragley around 935 AM CDT. Reeves around 945 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 903 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gillis, or near Ragley, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Reeves and Ragley.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAUREGARD AND SOUTHWESTERN ALLEN PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
Rapides Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rapides, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 06:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Rapides; Vernon The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rapides Parish in central Louisiana Northeastern Vernon Parish in west central Louisiana * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 654 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kurthwood, or 10 miles north of Slagle, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Boyce, Lena, Hutton, Clifton, Flatwoods and Kurthwood. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 100 and 108. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Watch continues for the Bayou Nezpique Near Basile. * From Saturday morning to Saturday evening. * At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 16.7 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Saturday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Minor agricultural flood damage will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Bayou Nezpique Basile 22.0 16.7 Tue 8 pm CDT 19.5 21.0 21.8
Rapides Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rapides SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 722 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elmer, or near Hineston, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Hineston, Otis, Elmer, Calcasieu and Woodworth.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Allen; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 840 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fenton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kinder, Oberlin, Elton, Fenton, Leblanc and Harmony. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN RAPIDES...NORTHERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...EVANGELINE...NORTHWESTERN ACADIA...WESTERN AVOYELLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY AND EASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Esler Regional Airport to near Oakdale to Oberlin to Iowa. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Eunice, Jennings, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Welsh, Iowa, Kinder, Basile, Oberlin, Iota, Glenmora, Elton, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek and Fenton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton and Tyler. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue near a stalled front into early Wednesday. Some of the thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.