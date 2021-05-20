Flood Warning issued for Allen, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Rapides The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Oakdale. * Until Saturday evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 12.0 feet Friday evening. It will then fall to 11.6 feet and begin rising again Sunday morning. It will rise to 11.7 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding, mainly forested areas along the river will occur. Park and picnic ground off of Highway 10 begins to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River Oakdale 12.0 11.1 Wed 7 pm CDT 11.4 12.0 11.7