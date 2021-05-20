Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 830 AM CDT /930 AM EDT/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville. .Minor flooding along portions of the lower Wabash River will end by Thursday morning. Dry conditions are expected through Sunday. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday /9:00 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 15.3 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday /9:00 PM EDT Wednesday/ was 16.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Thursday morning, and should fall below 10 feet by Sunday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Some agricultural lands underwater. A few rural roads in Crawford County, Illinois close as water backs up Minnow Slough. High water affects campground at Leaverton Park in Palestine. A few private roads near the Gill Township levee in Sullivan County may flood. Water level is at the top of most makeshift levees.