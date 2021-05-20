newsbreak-logo
Beckham County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Roger Mills by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beckham; Roger Mills SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Roger Mills and northwestern Beckham Counties Until 915 PM CDT AT 822 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Sweetwater, moving north at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of dimes Wind gusts to 50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov
