Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Roger Mills by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beckham; Roger Mills SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Roger Mills and northwestern Beckham Counties Until 915 PM CDT AT 822 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Sweetwater, moving north at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of dimes Wind gusts to 50 MPHalerts.weather.gov