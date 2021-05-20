newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardin County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 28.3 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 28.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then rise to a new 28.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding will occur. Water covers roads in Bevil Oaks. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 28.3 Wed 7 pm CDT 28.1 28.2 28.5

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Jefferson, TX
City
Orange, TX
City
Pine Island, TX
City
Hardin, TX
County
Orange County, TX
State
Louisiana State
County
Jefferson County, TX
County
Hardin County, TX
City
Bevil Oaks, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calcasieu River#Whisky#Extreme Weather#Louisiana Flooding#Texas Flooding#Salt Lake#Salt Water#Mittie West Fork Of#Sam Houston Jones#Lafayette#Louisiana Bundick Creek#Www Weather Gov#Moderate Lowland Flooding#Midnight Tonight#Bundick Lake#Severity#Target Area#Fld#Stg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Jefferson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY At 413 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Sabine National Wildlife, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Port Arthur and Sea Rim State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN TYLER...SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON...NORTHEASTERN HARDIN ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 356 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fred to near Beaumont. Movement was east at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Orange, Nederland, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Kirbyville, Deweyville, Evadale, Call, Fred, Mauriceville, Buna, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff and Gist.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hardin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR HARDIN COUNTY At 704 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Warren to near Honey Island to near Batson, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Silsbee, Kountze, Saratoga, Wildwood, Batson, Caney Head, Honey Island and Village Mills. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Tyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TYLER AND NORTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES UNTIL 830 AM CDT At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Wildwood, moving southeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Warren, Wildwood, Village Mills, Honey Island, Ivanhoe and Hillister.
Hardin County, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Stormy weather expected to return this weekend

Tuesday night’s severe weather affected much of Southeast Texas as the system reportedly knocked down branches in Hamshire-Fannett among other places and knocked out power in parts of Hardin County, causing the cancellation of classes at Lumberton High School on Wednesday. While the moisture dissipated by early afternoon Wednesday and...
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hardin; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Hardin, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton. * Through Sunday morning * An upper level disturbance will move across the Southern Plains this evening. Multi-inch rainfall over a short period of time could result in flash flooding. This will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms...some producing torrential rainfall from late this evening through Sunday morning. 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts to 6 inches are forecasted. The rainfall should diminish by late Sunday morning areawide.