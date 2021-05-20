Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Beauregard The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie. * From late Friday night to late Monday night. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.8 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning to a crest of 16.0 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the creek will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Whisky Chitto Creek Mittie 15.0 10.8 Wed 7 pm CDT 12.8 14.5 15.8alerts.weather.gov