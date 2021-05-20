Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Town Bluff Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Nezpique Near Basile. * From Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon. * At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.7 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday evening to a crest of 22.0 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Minor agricultural flood damage will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bayou Nezpique Basile 22.0 19.7 Thu 10 am CD 21.0 21.9 21.8