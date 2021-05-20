newsbreak-logo
Rapides Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS

 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 14.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Some roads upstream from Glenmora, including Strothers Crossing Road near the community of Calcasieu and Price Crossing Road near Hineston have two to three feet of water over the road and are subject to being closed. Flooding of forested areas near the river will also occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 14.0 Wed 7 pm CDT 14.3 14.3 14.5

Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN RAPIDES...NORTHERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...EVANGELINE...NORTHWESTERN ACADIA...WESTERN AVOYELLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY AND EASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Esler Regional Airport to near Oakdale to Oberlin to Iowa. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Eunice, Jennings, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Welsh, Iowa, Kinder, Basile, Oberlin, Iota, Glenmora, Elton, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek and Fenton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton and Tyler. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue near a stalled front into early Wednesday. Some of the thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms overnight have resulted in widespread rainfall totals of 1-4 inches, with up to 4-6 inches in some locations. Upper level support combined with a stalled frontal boundary will result in the potential for further redevelopment through early Wednesday Afternoon. Given the already saturated soils, heavier or repeat thunderstorms will pose the risk for flash flooding.
Avoyelles Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avoyelles, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 04:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Avoyelles; Rapides The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rapides Parish in central Louisiana Central Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana * Until 545 AM CDT. * At 447 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Lecompte, or 9 miles south of Alexandria, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alexandria, Marksville, Moreauville, Bordelonville, Effie, Cottonport, Mansura, Lecompte, Hessmer, Plaucheville, Echo, Brouillette, Lake Ophelia National Wildlife Refuge, Poland, Centerpoint, Ruby, Woodworth and Hamburg. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 67 and 81. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Rapides Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Rapides A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL RAPIDES AND CENTRAL AVOYELLES PARISHES At 508 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Poland, or 9 miles north of Cheneyville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marksville, Moreauville, Bordelonville, Effie, Cottonport, Mansura, Hessmer, Plaucheville, Echo, Brouillette, Lake Ophelia National Wildlife Refuge, Poland, Centerpoint, Ruby and Hamburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard, Rapides, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Rapides; Vernon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN RAPIDES NORTHEASTERN BEAUREGARD...SOUTHEASTERN VERNON AND NORTHEASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 900 PM CDT At 816 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cravens, or near Sugartown, moving east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oakdale, Glenmora, Elizabeth, Pitkin, Sugartown, Fort Polk, Grant, Fullerton, Allen Parish Airport, Cravens, Calcasieu, Mcnary and Union Hill. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, southwestern and west central Louisiana.