Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 14.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Some roads upstream from Glenmora, including Strothers Crossing Road near the community of Calcasieu and Price Crossing Road near Hineston have two to three feet of water over the road and are subject to being closed. Flooding of forested areas near the river will also occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 14.0 Wed 7 pm CDT 14.3 14.3 14.5