Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * Until Saturday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 16.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday morning and continue falling to 7.5 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 16.8 Wed 7 pm CDT 16.2 16.7 15.0alerts.weather.gov