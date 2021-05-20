newsbreak-logo
Acadia Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * Until Saturday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 16.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday morning and continue falling to 7.5 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 16.8 Wed 7 pm CDT 16.2 16.7 15.0

Tornado Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Southeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lyons Point, or near Kaplan, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyons Point around 220 PM CDT. Indian Bayou around 230 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 4.3 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Monday was 4.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 4.3 feet. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.3 Mon 9 am CDT 4.2 4.1 4.0
Tornado Warning issued for St. Landry, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Landry; St. Martin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana Southeastern St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Arnaudville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Arnaudville around 305 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Tornado Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 328 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jennings, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Jefferson Davis and northwestern Acadia Parishes, including the following locations... Hathaway. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Landry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. MARTIN AND EAST CENTRAL ST. LANDRY PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Damage, flooding reported across Acadiana from severe weather

ACADIANA (KADN) - News15 is receiving reports of damage from Monday's severe weather across Acadiana. This follows multiple tornado warnings throughout the day. According to officials in Acadia Parish, storm damage was reported on Lyon's Point Highway south of Crowley and on J.B. Sarver Road near the Acadia/Vermilion Parish line.
Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LAFAYETTE...EASTERN ACADIA AND SOUTH CENTRAL ST. LANDRY PARISHES UNTIL 845 AM CDT At 804 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Crowley, moving east at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Carencro, Church Point, Broussard, Sunset, Duson, Grand Coteau, Cankton, Maxie, Mire, Branch and Ridge.
Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN RAPIDES...NORTHERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...EVANGELINE...NORTHWESTERN ACADIA...WESTERN AVOYELLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY AND EASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Esler Regional Airport to near Oakdale to Oberlin to Iowa. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Eunice, Jennings, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Welsh, Iowa, Kinder, Basile, Oberlin, Iota, Glenmora, Elton, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek and Fenton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana.
Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Iberia, Lafayette, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Iberia; Lafayette; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN IBERIA SOUTHEASTERN CAMERON...SOUTHERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA VERMILION AND WEST CENTRAL ST. MARTIN PARISHES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Indian Bayou to 7 miles south of Wright to 6 miles west of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Scott, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Forked Island, Intracoastal City, Pecan Island, Avery Island, Broussard, Youngsville, Erath, Delcambre, Maurice, Wright, Acadiana Regional Airport and Jefferson Island.
Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN CAMERON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN ACADIA AND NORTHWESTERN VERMILION PARISHES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 939 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mermentau to near Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge to near Cameron. Movement was east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Crowley, Jennings, Cameron, Welsh, Lake Arthur, Gueydan, Mermentau, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Grand Chenier, Klondike, Morse, Riceville, Wright, Thornwell, Lowry, Creole, Lyons Point, Gibbstown, Estherwood and Florence Landing.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton and Tyler. * Through Wednesday afternoon * A stalled front will be draped across interior southeast Texas and central Louisiana this afternoon. Daytime heating and moisture pooling along the front should trigger thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. This band of heavy rains should sag southeast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms overnight have resulted in widespread rainfall totals of 1-4 inches, with up to 4-6 inches in some locations. Upper level support combined with a stalled frontal boundary will result in the potential for further redevelopment through early Wednesday Afternoon. Given the already saturated soils, heavier or repeat thunderstorms will pose the risk for flash flooding.
Special Weather Statement issued for St. Landry, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: St. Landry; Upper St. Martin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. MARTIN AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. LANDRY PARISHES UNTIL 815 AM CDT At 800 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fordoche to near Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Krotz Springs, Henderson, Atchafalaya Welcome Center, Cecilia and Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge.