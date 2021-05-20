newsbreak-logo
Allen Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Kinder. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 18.8 feet Friday evening. It will rise to a new crest of 19.0 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Lowland sections of Old Pump Road, Kinder Cemetery Road, and Nevils Bluff Road begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River Kinder 16.0 17.6 Wed 7 pm CDT 18.3 18.8 18.7

alerts.weather.gov
Beauregard Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 06:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 730 AM CDT. * At 631 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Starks, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include De Quincy, Starks, Oretta, Lunita and Buhler. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jefferson Davis Parish, LA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson Davis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS AND EASTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1134 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Charles, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy and Lacassine. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALCASIEU PARISH At 234 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Holmwood, or near Lake Charles Regional Airport, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Lake Charles and Iowa around 300 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Allen Parish, LA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1126 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Reeves and Dry Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Allen Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 903 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gillis, or near Ragley, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Reeves and Ragley.
Louisiana State
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Acadia Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LAFAYETTE...EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS...ACADIA AND SOUTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY PARISHES UNTIL 800 AM CDT At 716 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Iota, moving east at 20 mph. Another strong storm was located near Richard. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Opelousas, Crowley, Eunice, Scott, Rayne, Carencro, Church Point, Iota, Evangeline, Sunset, Duson, Cankton, Mowata, Maxie, Mire, Savoy, Lawtell, Swords and Branch.
Acadia Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Rapides; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN RAPIDES...NORTHERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...EVANGELINE...NORTHWESTERN ACADIA...WESTERN AVOYELLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY AND EASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Esler Regional Airport to near Oakdale to Oberlin to Iowa. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Eunice, Jennings, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Welsh, Iowa, Kinder, Basile, Oberlin, Iota, Glenmora, Elton, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek and Fenton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana.