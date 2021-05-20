Flood Warning issued for Allen, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Kinder. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 18.8 feet Friday evening. It will rise to a new crest of 19.0 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Lowland sections of Old Pump Road, Kinder Cemetery Road, and Nevils Bluff Road begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River Kinder 16.0 17.6 Wed 7 pm CDT 18.3 18.8 18.7