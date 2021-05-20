Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Beauregard The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 96.8 feet. * Flood stage is 97.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 98.0 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 98.0 feet, Minor flooding begins around the south end of the lake. Some of the lowest structures on the north end of the lake begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Bundick Creek Bundick Lake 97.0 96.8 Wed 7 pm CDT 97.6 98.0 97.9