Allen Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Beauregard The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 96.8 feet. * Flood stage is 97.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 98.0 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 98.0 feet, Minor flooding begins around the south end of the lake. Some of the lowest structures on the north end of the lake begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Bundick Creek Bundick Lake 97.0 96.8 Wed 7 pm CDT 97.6 98.0 97.9

alerts.weather.gov
Beauregard Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 06:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BEAUREGARD AND NORTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 658 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lunita, or 7 miles southwest of De Quincy, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include De Quincy, Lunita and Buhler. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Town Bluff Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Nezpique Near Basile. * From Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon. * At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.7 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday evening to a crest of 22.0 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Minor agricultural flood damage will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bayou Nezpique Basile 22.0 19.7 Thu 10 am CD 21.0 21.9 21.8
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard, Evangeline, Rapides, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Evangeline; Rapides; Vernon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR RAPIDES...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...NORTHWESTERN EVANGELINE...EASTERN BEAUREGARD...NORTHEASTERN CALCASIEU...EASTERN VERNON AND ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 830 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Flatwoods to near Tulla to near Lunita. Movement was east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Oakdale, Kinder, Oberlin, Glenmora, Elton, Boyce, Elizabeth, Turkey Creek, Fenton, Reeves, Sugartown, Hineston, Lena, Mittie, Dry Creek, Alexandria International Airport, De Quincy and Ragley. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern and west central Louisiana.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS AND SOUTHEASTERN ALLEN PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EVANGELINE...SOUTHWESTERN AVOYELLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY AND NORTHEASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 700 AM CDT At 617 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Glenmora to near Allen Parish Airport. Movement was east at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Oakdale, Ville Platte, Bunkie, Mamou, Turkey Creek, Morrow, Pine Prairie, Chataignier, Evergreen, Plaucheville, Bayou Chicot, Goudeau, Indian Lake, Chicot State Park, Allen Parish Airport, Whiteville, Swords, Beaver, Reddell and Bond.