Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 830 AM CDT /930 AM EDT/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville. .Minor flooding along portions of the lower Wabash River will end by Thursday morning. Dry conditions are expected through Sunday. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Thursday afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Thursday morning, and should fall below 12 feet Saturday night. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Old Darwin Road and a few low rural roads between York and Hutsonville, Illinois begin to flood. Agricultural flooding begins along portions of the river.